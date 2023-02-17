YouTube gave Gold Play Button to Monu Manesar, self-confessed cow protector now accused of murdering 2 men  

Monu Manesar, a man who allegedly belongs to Bajrang Dal and who has been a self-confessed cow protector, is also a YouTube celebrity with over 2 lakh subscribers. Manesar has been now accused of burning alive two Muslim men. The families of the dead men have accused that Manesar abducted the two -- Junaid and Nasir -- after accusing them of smuggling cows. As people dig into the past of Manesar and share details on social media an interesting bit has emerged: Manesar is an active YouTuber and often posts videos of his "raids" and "cow rescues" on the Google-owned video platform.

His videos are also apparently popular, in fact popular enough for YouTube to encourage him by giving him the Gold Play Button, which is given to YouTube creators when they reach 1 lakh subscribers. YouTube gave Manesar the coveted button even when his videos clearly show vigilante action.

India Today Tech reached out to YouTube and Google for a comment but the company refused to comment. The channel run by Manesar remains on YouTube and vigilante videos are still available.

When Manesar got the Gold Button, he clearly found it a big encouragement to his work. In a social media post, he can be seen posing with a Gold Play Button, which is awarded when a creator crosses a follower count of 100,000.

YouTube says that Creator Awards are the company's way of "recognizing the extraordinary effort creators put into their growing channels and to build thriving communities, responsibly. To be eligible for a Creator Award, creators need to meet the eligibility criteria."

The Google-owned video streaming platform further mentions in its FAQ page that Creator Awards are given at YouTube's discretion. The company claims that each channel is carefully reviewed to make sure the criteria is met. In India, the creators are also asked to submit their Tax ID while redeeming the creator's award.

Manesar's YouTube account is filled with videos of him rescuing cows from getting slaughtered. Cow Vigilantism has made Manesar a hero among people who share his views.

Manesar has been accused of setting ablaze two Muslim men in yet another case of cow vigilantism. The victims -- Junaid and Nasir -- were abducted and then killed. An FIR under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 365 (abduction), 367 (kidnapping or abducting in order to subject a person to grievous hurt, slavery) and 368 (wrongful Confinement) has been filed against Manesar and other accused.

In a Facebook post, Manesar has denied the charges against him. He wrote, "Neither my team nor Bajrang Dal Haryana unit has got anything to do with the incident that happened in Gopalgarh police station in Rajasthan."