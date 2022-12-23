YouTube India says it provides jobs to over 7 lakh, figures reveal income from videos is terribly poor

Just unthinkable a decade ago, working as a content creator on YouTube is a viable career option for people nowadays. Or so we think. But the figures shared by Google and YouTube reveal a rather depressing picture, even though at first glance the numbers look big. Sharing some numbers, YouTube during the recently held Google for India event said that its creative ecosystem contributed over Rs 10,000 crore to the Indian GDP in 2021. This same report also claims that YouTube has generated more than 750,000 full-time equivalent jobs in India in 2021.

As we said, the numbers look. On paper, they are quite impressive. But if you do some maths, the details aren't so great. Even if we go by YouTube's own numbers, they reveal extremely poor average earnings for content creators. As per YouTube, each content creator on the platform made around Rs 1.3 lakh per annum last year. This comes to somewhere around Rs 11000 per month. While content creation seems like an exciting and chilling job with all the glamour involved, it looks quite disappointing when it comes to the pay, at least as per what YouTube suggests.

Considering the data shared by video streaming, the pay that content creators earned annually in 2021 is much lower than the starting salary of people in most other formal industries. In fact, an annual income of Rs 1.3 lakh is significantly lower than the per capita income of India in 2022, which is estimated to be around $8000 (around Rs 6.5 lakh) in 2022.

Now, like all averages, the figures that we have computed do hide some nuances and details. For example, content creators on websites like YouTube not only earn through advertisements commission that Google pays them but also by direct marketing and promotions. So, it is possible that YouTubers who are on the platform professionally are earning slightly more than what Google's figures reveal. But at the same time, it is also true that the content creator ecosystem is highly skewed towards select content creators. The few on the top get a disproportionately large share in money and attention that YouTube is paying to content creators, whereas those who are at middle and bottom find it abnormally hard to make decent amount of money.

At Google for India event, Ishan John Chatterjee, director of YouTube India said the company hopes to contribute a lot more to India's GDP and help content creators monetize their content in many ways. To help creators monetize their content, YouTube has announced a new feature called Courses. The platform YouTube already offers multiple subscription models for content creators to make money out of their videos.

Courses will be available only in three countries, including India, South Korea, and the United States. Chatterjee believes that India is one of the biggest markets in the digital learning space and with Courses launching in early 2023, YouTube hopes to not only help views but also content creators. To start with, YouTube is exploring four areas for Courses including - Digital skills, entrepreneurship, profession, and personal passion. The video streaming platform will also allow creators to upload documents in PNG and PDF format so that they can share a detailed explanation of the course they are offering.