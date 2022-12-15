YouTube introduces new feature that will send you a notification for typing abusive comments

YouTube is coming up with a new feature that will push notifications to users in case they post hateful comments on videos. The move comes as comment section of various videos continue to carry offensive and abusive remarks, often aimed at the video creators.

In a forum post, YouTube said that it has been working on improving its AI-powered detection systems and has removed 1.1 billion “spammy” comments in the first half of 2022, the company claimed. It also mentioned that the platform has been enhanced its system to better detect and remove bots in live chat videos.

TechCrunch reported that Google will also test a similar filter for creators to automatically hide offensive comments targeted at them. The creators can even hold such hateful comments for review.

From now on, an AI generated pop-up will appear everytime a user is about to post something abusive or hateful in the comment section. The notification will be a reminder for them to check if what they are going to say is acceptable within community guidelines, and will urge them to reconsider before posting.

As per Google, the feature will only tell users to reconsider their comments but will not stop them from posting it, it is up to them. You can also report it to Google from within the pop-up, if the algorithm seems to have made a mistake.

The video streaming platform has on Wednesday changed the way videos are uploaded. YouTube on Twitter informed that users will see an estimate of how long the file will take to be processed across different quality levels ( including SD, HD, 4K) before it gets uploaded.

“More info, less guessing…starting today, you'll see time estimates for how long it'll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, &4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish,” the tweet read.



Also read: India asks Google to stop displaying online betting ads: Report

Also read: Watch! Noida girl disguises herself as Neha Kakkar and orders pizza in a hilarious prank