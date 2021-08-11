Youtube now allows users to skip chapters on videos using two-finger double tap, here is how

Long videos on Youtube usually have several chapters. Users can now skip to their favourite chapter by doing a double finger tap on the video. The video streaming giant is rolling out new features for the ease of users, especially those watching long videos with chapters embedded in them. The new feature -- a two-finger double tap -- will allow users to skip chapters in YouTube videos with two-finger double tap. Users can skip to the previous or the next chapter on Youtube app using the new gesture. The feature was first posted on Reddit by user magnatronmusic31 who discovered it, and reported by Android Police. The Redditor commented, "one new addition is double-tapping with two fingers to skip video chapters." We were independently able to confirm it.

Youtube also allows users to skip a video ahead for ten seconds by double tapping on it using a single finger. However, the two features are well-differentiated since this feature requires two fingers to press ahead or backward. Tapping on the left side allows users to skip backward while tapping on the right side allows users to skip forward. The feature is rolling out for Android users for version as of now,

Earlier this week, Youtube rolled out another feature called the slide-to-seek gesture that allows users to slide right or left through a video. Users have to simply tap once and hold their finger anywhere on the screen and slide it left or right to watch from the part they want to. The two-finger gesture will work on videos with chapters embedded in them. The new feature will allow users to watch videos with ease. This feature was first discovered by a Redditor who gets by the name @u/FragmentedChicken. The new gestures are rolling out as a server side update for Android users. The slide to seek gesture is available for Android users running on YouTube's version 16.31.34 while the double finger tap feature is available to users on version 16.31.35.



