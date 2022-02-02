YouTube now lets you like, comment, or share a video right from the full screen view

YouTube has updated its app for Android and iOS with a handy new feature. The world's biggest video sharing platform will now have more options on its full-screen view. This will help viewers perform more actions, right from the video view and will cut down on the need to minimise the video often to perform such tasks.

Up until now, users have often had to exit a full screen view of a YouTube video for several actions. For sharing a video with a friend, for instance, the effort requires you to exit full-screen, tilt your phone to portrait mode again, scroll down to the share option and share the video. With the new options on the full-screen mode, you will now be able to do so without ever exiting the full screen view. There are, of course, other actions within this frame now too.

The update is reportedly live for both Android and iOS and we were able to identify it for several Android devices at the time of writing. With the update, YouTube now shows the buttons for - Like, Dislike, Comment, Add to Playlist, and Share, on the bottom left space of a video being played in full screen.

Along with this, the Listening Controls option takes the centre space below the video, while the bottom right shows the "More Videos" option. As before, the top-right space on the full screen view shows the Autoplay toggle, cast, caption toggle and video settings where you can adjust the video resolution and playback speed.

The new UI elements are absolutely handy if you tend to use YouTube mostly in the full screen view. You can now like, dislike or comment on a video without ever stepping out of the full screen. More importantly, you will be able to add a video to your playlist. Clicking on the option automatically saves the video in your last preferred playlist. However, if you would want to choose the playlist for the video, simply hold the playlist option in the full screen and it will bring up all your playlists to choose from. The share option next to it will also let you share the video with your friends easily.

Listening controls, for Premium subscribers, placed at the centre of the full screen view, tend to bring up a quick control panel for your videos on the right, where you can play/ pause, switch videos, and even skip or rewind your video. The panel also lets you like the video, save it to your playlist or adjust its playback speed. Note though that the listening controls vanish if you close the panel after opening it once. You will then have to re-enter the full screen model to see it at the bottom bar.

The more videos option on the right lets you scroll through what's coming next, right within the full screen.