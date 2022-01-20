YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium launch yearly premium plans in India

YouTube has announced yearly plans for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium. The subscribers of YouTube Premium will be able to pay for a 12-month subscription plan. Earlier, YouTube Premium only offered monthly and quarterly plans. As an introductory offer, Google is offering discounted rates on subscriptions for a limited period. The offer is valid only till January 23.

Google is offering an annual plan at Rs 1159, the quarterly plan is offered at Rs 399, and a monthly plan at Rs 139. YouTube Premium subscription provides ad-free videos, background play. Google is currently offering the introductory price but has not shared what the revised price would be. YouTube Premium users can download their favorite videos and watch them offline. With YouTube Music Premium, users can browse ad-free music, offline, and with the screen locked. It is available on mobile as well as on the desktop. Users can also download music and listen to it without the internet. The YouTube Music premium plan starts at Rs 99 per month, the family plan is offered at Rs 149 per month.

There is also a special monthly subscription plan for students which is priced at Rs 79 per month but will have to go through a rigorous verification process every time they buy the subscription. Similarly, the YouTube Music Premium subscription plan for students is offered at Rs 59 per month.

Users who are currently active on the monthly plan can move to annual subscriptions by canceling their existing membership. By doing so, they can sign up for the new one. People who are active on the quarterly plan will be moved to the annual plan once it expires. Users can wait for their existing plan to get over because they will not get a refund for their current plan.