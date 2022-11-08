YouTube Shorts for big screens announced, you will soon able to watch short videos on TV

YouTube has announced its short video feature -- YouTube Shorts -- for big screens. With the new update, users will be able to watch the 60 seconds videos on their smart TV and bigger screen streaming devices. The platform will be releasing the Shorts for smart television models, game consoles, and streaming devices from 2019 or later in coming weeks. Once updated, the new YouTube Short feature will be available on the homepage of the YouTube app or on the channel page.

YouTube released the short video feature amid the growing challenge from TikTok and Instagram Reels. The consumption of short videos also significantly increased. Amid the short attention span in the digital world, short videos make it easy for creators and even users to create and consume content in a short span of time. Initially, the short videos were largely consumed from smaller screens of smartphones. But after the launch of TikTok's smart TV app, the consumption of short videos increased on big screens too. Thus compelling YouTube to bring outfits its own YouTube Shorts feature to keep up with the race.

Talking about the process and challenges, the Google-owned video sharing platform revealed how the team came up with experiments on designs to feature vertical short videos on horizontal display of smart TV. "Bringing Shorts to TV is a great bridge to bring two of our most important experiences together to benefit both creators and viewers," said YouTube on its blog post.

Interestingly, from displaying the YouTube shorts in the conventional video player, to customizing the display to fill the blank spaces on either side of the video, YouTube shares on the designs they experimented to give the best Shorts experience on TV.

YouTube even considered a "Jukebox style where multiple Shorts would fill the screen at the same time, taking full advantage of the TV screen's additional space." However, the platform decided to deliver a customized Shorts experience and selected a clean design while making the most of the wide screen's additional space.

Explaining the accessibility of the Shorts on bigger screens, YouTube cites that users will be able to control the videos through the remote by clicking directly on the short video through remote. YouTube has also removed the autoplay feature for Shorts on TV so that users can manually move to watch the next video.