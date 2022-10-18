YouTube stops trial to make 4K content exclusive to Premium subscribers  

YouTube is trying out new ways to boost up its revenue and bring more users to its Premium subscription. Earlier, the platform started testing unskippable ads in the free version of the service to boost ad revenue. Following that YouTube started the trial of making 4K content exclusive to YouTube Premium members. However, after the reports about the company's 4K experiment came out and possibly after adverse user feedback, YouTube stopped the trial. On Twitter, the company replied to a user saying that the 4K experiment had been stopped.

Earlier this month, many YouTube users spotted a "Premium-only" option for the 4K content in the free version of the service. Reportedly, YouTube started the trial of locking the 4K video quality option for the users in its free service.

But not many users welcomed the trial and asked YouTube to stop putting the 4K content behind paywall. Replying to a recent marketing tweet by YouTube, one user took a jibe at the company for removing the 4K quality option in free service. Replying to the tweet, YouTube officially announced that the company has turned off the experiment of making 4K videos exclusively for Premium subscribers.

Notably, no official announcement was made by YouTube about making the 4k content exclusive to its YouTube Premium users. But in a series of now deleted tweets, YouTube did confirm that it was exploring "the feature preferences for Premium & non-Premium viewers." YouTube was also reportedly taking feedback from users about the recent changes.

While users on social media threads were not in favor of YouTube's move to lockdown 4K videos, there were many users who supported charging a fee for quality content. Notably, YouTube is still testing multiple unskippable ads during videos, which could benefit creators and boost ad revenue for the service.

As the growth in search revenue stagnates or slows down, Google is aggressively pushing to boost revenue on YouTube. The website, which is a major powerhouse as far as video content is concerned, has been merged with Google Music and Google has tried to sell subscriptions of the packaged app in a major push. In India, YouTube Premium costs Rs 129 per month, although the subscriber growth for the service has been slow.