YouTuber is among the crew that will go to moon in SpaceX flight

The human race is gearing up for another trip to the moon and this time for a private mission in SpaceX's Starship Dear Moon flight. Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is planning a first-ever artist-centered lunar trip around 2023. And for this inter-celestial trip, he will be joined by 8 people including K-pop artist TOP, and DJ Steve Aoki.

Yusaku Maezawa, the owner of Zozotown, Japan's largest online fashion retail website is all set to become the first private passenger on a SpaceX moon trip which is scheduled for next year. The mission "Dear Moon'' was announced by Maezawa in 2018. Initially, he planned to take only artists with him for the six-day trip around the moon. But last year he announced that anyone can apply for the mission irrespective of their job as long as they viewed themselves as artists.

Soon after Maezawa's video announcement of this special voyage Moon, he received "a million" applications for the eight artists. Now as the trip is near, he has finally announced the names of 8 people who will join him on the SpaceX moon trip.

Here is the list of 8 people who will join Maezawa in the spacecraft-

Popular DJ Steve Aoki

American YouTuber Tim Dodd

Artist and choreographer Yemi A.D

Photographer and filmmaker Karim Iliya

Polaroid photographer Rhiannon Adam

Filmmaker Brendan Hall

Indian actor Dev Joshi

South Korean rapper T.O.P.

The mission kept dancer Miyu and snowboarder Kaitlyn Farrington as backup members if any selected members have to cancel the trip.

It is said that the mission, Dear Moon, could be the first lunar journey by humans since 1972. The proposed lunar flight will be carried on SpaceX's Starship which will circle the moon, coming within 200km (124 miles) of the surface. The trip is scheduled for eight days from launch to return.

Notably, Elon Musk's SpaceX Starship rocket in which the crew will travel to space has not yet received permission from the US authorities. Even after the successful completion of the launch test in May 2021, the ship has been stranded in Texas for the past 18 months without even proper permission for an orbital tour around the planet, BBC reported.