Zhiyun launches Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2 Gimbals, price starts at Rs 9,000

Zhiyun on Wednesday launched two new Gimbals in India one for smartphones and other for DSLRs. The Smooth Q3 and Weebill 2 come with several exciting features. The Smooth Q3 is designed keeping in mind content creators who use their smartphones to shoot content and is more affordable of the two. It comes with a rotatable fill light, 17 smart templates, and a and touch button control for 180 degree front and rear lighting. The last aims to address the lowlight shooting needs.

Additional new features include gesture control, Smart Follow 3.0 Object Tracking, an instant Dolly Zoom, and Magic Clone Panorama which is operated by a single press trigger button to mark the target and activate smart following. The Smooth Q3 is claimed to be more compact than its predecessor. The company claims that it is easier to fold and can still hold a higher maximum payload.

In terms of numbers, the Gimbal weighs 340 grams and is capable of handling a 280gram smartphone payload. It supports all major Android and Apple smartphones. The Gimbal also works with the ZY Cami app which has new features including smart templates and an advanced editor.

The Zhiyun Smooth Q3 price in India has been set at Rs 9,000. The company has also launched a combo which can be bought for Rs 10,500.

Meanwhile, the Zhiyun Weebill 2 is designed for the DSLRs. It is claimed to be the first gimbal with a 2.88 inch, full-color, flip-out HD touchscreen supporting full camera controls. The display allows users to access intelligent features including one-touch Smart Follow, Time Lapse and Gesture Controls. The Gimbal is designed for mainstream mirrorless and DSLR camera and lens combinations.

The Zhiyun Weebill 2 price in India has been set at Rs 49,000. The combo for this Gimbal will cost you Rs 59,000 while the Weebill 2 Pro model has been priced at Rs 75,000. The product is available on all leading e-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, along with leading cameras and CE Stores.