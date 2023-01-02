Zomato and Swiggy received more than 5 lakh orders on New Year’s eve, biryani and pizza top the list

Online food delivery platforms were all extremely busy with back-to-back orders to complete on New Year's eve. Zomato and Swiggy revealed that they received and delivered more than 5 lakh orders from across the Indian cities as people planned their new year parties eating their favourite food.

Sharing the statistics of New Year's eve, both Swiggy and Zomato shared what Indians were ordering for the party. Swiggy revealed that its delivery team delivered 3.5 lakh biryani and 2.5 lakh pizza across the country on the last day of 2022. "Just hoping y'all have enough room left for the 1.56 lakh biryanis that have also been delivered," Swiggy tweeted. "The number of biryani orders has now gone to 1.65 lakh since I tweeted this," another tweet noted.

Zomato, on the other hand, received orders for 16,514 biryanis, which is roughly 15 tonnes on December 31. "16,514 biryanis (roughly 15 tonnes that is?) on the way to where they belong right now. Big thank you to our beloved delivery partners for bringing delight to India's beautiful people," tweeted Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal. 0

While biryani was the top choice in food, pizza also made restaurants busy with bulk orders. "@dominos_india , 61,287 pizzas have been delivered, we can only imagine the number of oregano packets going with them," tweeted Swiggy.

Not only food from restaurants, people also bulk ordered party supplies including chips from food delivery companies. "13,984 packets of nachos, 14,453 lemons, 14,890 sodas have been marked delivered so far," shared Swiggy.

"56,437 chips are en route right now and should be delivered in the next 9mins," Zomato acquired Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa further revealed order statistics on Twitter. Dhinsa further disclosed that a Blinkit user from Bengaluru ordered the biggest order of groceries for around Rs 29,000 from the platform.

Zomato even shared that the company saw a hike in orders by 47 per cent on new year's eve compared to last year. Joining the joy of delivery, Zomato CEO Deepender Goyal got on the delivery bike and became a delivery agent for a day. "Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so," he wrote on the micro-blogging website. Interestingly, he delivered his first food order to the HQ of Zomato.

Earlier, both the platforms revealed their yearly report and shared what Indians ordered the most in 2022. Interestingly, Biryani remained the top choice on the food delivery app. Zomato revealed that its app received 186 biryani orders per minute in 2022. On the other hand, the Swiggy app received 137 biryani orders every minute in 2022.