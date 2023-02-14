Zomato founder defends sudden exit of top executives, says over 200 employees worked more than 7 years

Zomato is going through a tough time. The company recently witnessed many exits of top-level executives. But now, for the very first time, the Zomato CEO and founder has spoken. Deepindar Goyal took to his social media to defend the "attrition" problem that has been spoken about by the company in the last few months.

"There's been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months," the Zomato founder wrote in his latest post on Twitter and LinkedIn. Goyal further defended the claims and said there are more than 200 employees who have spent more than 7 years at the company. "Well, here's a fact - there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company," he wrote.

Goyal also said, "more than 50% of the top -50 people at Zomato are more than 7 years old at the company. Many of these folks are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato, and have been around since 2011/12." Furthermore, the founder said, "we are proud of the high performance, culture-driven organisation that we are creating, and will continue to look for high-quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extra-terrestrial performance."

Goyal's comment comes after many top executives exit. Recently, the company's co-founder and chief technology officer, Gunjan Patidar, resigned from the position. Additionally, Zomato's co-founder Mohit Gupta and head of new initiatives Rahul Ganjoo also quit last year in November.

In its recently released financial earnings report, the food delivery tech company announced that it has ceased operations in 225 smaller cities as the performance in these locations was "not very encouraging". Zomato, its financial earnings report, confirmed that the food delivery service has made an exit from "225 smaller cities in January, which contributed 0.3% of its gross order value in the December quarter." "Performance of these cities was not very encouraging in the past few quarters, and we did not feel the payback period on our investments in these cities was acceptable," the company further noted in the earnings report.

Meanwhile, Zomato's founder recently announced that the company is hiring around 800 positions. Now, for one of the positions, Goyal wants the candidate to forget work-life balance and work 24*7. "As the Chief of Staff to one of our CEOs (Zomato, Blinklt, Hyperpure), you will be nothing less than a force multiplier and a mini-CEO for the organization. You will drive large priorities across the organization to influence outcomes and maintain momentum," Goyal noted in the post. "This is a 24x7 job, and the traditional employee mindset of "work-life balance" won't work," the Zomato founder noted in the post.