Zomato launching Pro Plus today, you will have to be quick if you want free deliveries like Amazon Prime

Food delivery giant Zomato is set to launch Zomato Pro Plus membership for select users starting 6 PM today. Zomato will send an invite to some lucky users through which they can enable Zomato Pro Plus membership. Zomato asserts the benefits of "unlimited free deliveries" for Pro Plus users as the service will waive of surge fee and distance fee for the select users, akin to the free-delivery benefits that can availed by Amazon Prime users. Company founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal made the announcement on Twitter where he urged users to get the Zomato Pro Plus membership that will bring unique benefits for the user. Zomato Pro Plus membership will be sent to the select lucky users through an invite for which users will have to open the app and check if they are eligible or not. Zomato Edition Black credit cardholders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus, and the regular users will have to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app.

We have 1.8mn Zomato Pro members as of today.



And one of the most requested features from our customers has been "Unlimited Free Deliveries" (something like Amazon Prime).



So in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers

"So in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers," Goyal wrote on Twitter. He noted that one of the most requested features from the company's customers has been to provide unlimited free deliveries, as in Amazon's Prime subscription. Zomato Pro Plus members will be given added benefits like no surge fee or distance fee, while also getting the benefits of Zomato Pro. The Pro Plus membership will be available in 41 cities across India where Zomato offers its Pro subscription.

Earlier this month, Zomato gold was upgraded to Zomato Pro that gives discounts on delivery as well as dining. Zomato Pro users get additional discounts as well as a 40 per cent discount for dining. It also gives additional discounts over and above other offers along with 20 per cent faster delivery of orders. As of now, Zomato has 1.8 million Zomato Pro members. The Pro membership costs Rs 200 for three months and Rs 750 for an annual membership. Further, Zomato Pro has no daily, weekly, or monthly limits on usage. Zomato also aims to restart its grocery service that it started for a short duration during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.