Zomato Pro membership discontinued, new sign-ups and renewals also cancelled

Online food delivery app Zomato has announced the discontinuation of its loyalty program dubbed Zomato Pro. To recollect, the company has already shut down its more premium loyalty program called Zomato Pro Plus some time ago. Well, the subscription works much like Swiggy One membership and provides an extra discount on online food ordering and also removes the delivery charge.

The company informed users trying to renew their expired Pro membership, Zomato sent a message stating, "Thank you for being a part of the Zomato Pro program. The membership is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new and better experience for you. We request you to check the Zomato app to stay updated on the latest offerings."

Zomato hasn't officially confirmed the exact reason behind the discontinuation of the Zomato Pro membership but a report from the Indian Express suggests that the company is working on a "new program". However, the company hasn't revealed too many details about the new membership yet.

"We are taking feedback and working closely with our customers and restaurant partners to craft a new program. Meanwhile, we are not onboarding new members and merchant partners to Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus. While active members can continue to get their benefits as promised, they will not be able to extend/renew their memberships once their membership tenure expires," a company spokesperson told the publication.

To recall, the Zomato Pro membership was launched back in the year 2020, while the Zomato Pro Plus was unveiled in 2021. For the unaware, the Zomato Pro program was launched as a replacement for Zomato Gold which offered discounts and other benefits at partner restaurants.

Zomato's rival Swiggy continues to offer its loyalty program, Swiggy One, which was launched in November last year. There are two memberships offered under Swiggy One priced at Rs 299 for three months and Rs 899 for a year. Under the program, Swiggy users get a bouquet of services including -- unlimited free deliveries from select restaurants and unlimited free delivery from Instamart on orders higher than Rs 99. It also removes any surge charges.