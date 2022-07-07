Zomato reacts to viral image revealing major price differences between offline and online food items

Food items cost more when you order it through a food-delivery app such as Zomato or Swiggy, because delivery charges and taxes are often added to the price. A customer named Rahul Kabra shared an image of offline and online bills of food items. Kabra shared the complete comparison and found a difference of Rs 177 between offline and online bills. Zomato has finally responded to Kabra's post on Linkedin.

Kabra posted saying that he ordered Veg black pepper sauce, vegetable fried rice, and mushroom momo from a restaurant in Zomato and the items were priced at Rs. 269, Rs. 245, and Rs.175 respectively. Whereas the same food items cost him Rs 119, Rs 199 and Rs 170 respectively when he got the food straight from the outlet. "Proof that #Zomato wants to make more money per order than the food service provider!" Kabra titled his post.

Kabra noted that offline order cost him Rs 512 whereas he was charged Rs 690 by Zomato for the same items. There was a clear difference of Rs 178 in the bills.

"Assuming Zomato brings visibility and more orders to the food service provider, should it charge such a high price?I think there is a need to cap this cost escalation which should be implemented by the government so as to make this a win-win for all stakeholders.Over time, people will come to know of the high cost they are paying for Zomato delivery and eventually skip ordering from Zomato or move to some other substitute," he posted.

Kabra further added that customers will eventually stop ordering from Zomato when they come to know about the discrepancy. He stressed that people will eventually skip ordering from Zomato or move to some other substitute once they get to know about high delivery charges. Kabra highlighted that Indian customers will always make a price to benefit from comparative analysis as an end result of any higher pricing.

Reacting to Kabra's claims, Zomato said, "Zomato being an intermediary platform between a customer and a restaurant, does not have any control over the prices implemented by the restaurant partners on our platform." Zomato further added that they have asked the restaurant partner to check the matter.