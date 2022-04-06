Zomato, Swiggy down for users across India

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy are down for users across India. Users are unable to refresh the feed and order food. Several users have reported on Twitter that they were met with "Something went wrong. Please try again later" messages when they tried to access the Zomato app. A technical snag caused by Amazon Web Services has reportedly caused the two apps to crash.

Swiggy only went down for a couple of seconds and Zomato too seems to be working just fine for users. However, it did give a tough time to the users while it was not functioning. A user wrote that his order was on the way when the app crashed and he was no longer able to track his order.

Another user wrote that he was unable to order food a few days after he upgraded to Zomato's subscription plan. Like several other users, he was not able to access the food menu. Zomato and Swiggy responded to user complaints stating that they were looking into the "temporary glitch".

(This is a developing story)

