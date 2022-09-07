Zomato user in Gurugram ordered biryani from Hyderabad using inter-city feature, got only salan delivered

Zomato recently launched its intercity food delivery service, allowing its customers to order their favourite meals even from the nearest cities. The "Intercity Legends" by Zomato is getting all the attention and people are trying out the new service by the food delivery company. One of the customers who happened to be a stockholder of Zomato also tried out the "Intercity Legends" order for his favourite biryani. But, his dinner date with biryani got spoiled after he got delivered with only a box of salan a side dish served with biryani.

Gurugram-based Prateek Kanwal who was in Hyderabad ordered a biryani to taste one of the most loved dishes of the city. But all he got was a box salan. Not only did his dinner plans get spoiled, he also called this failed delivery a "double loss" as he is one of the stock owners of Zomato.

He posted a photo of the delivery package and penned down his disappointment for the delivery service on Twitter. "ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using Zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan," he wrote.

He further tagged Zomato's CEO to take further action, "Deepinder Goyal: This seemed like a great idea, but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!"

Kanwal also shared how this incident is more disheartening for him as he is one of the shareholders of the company too. "It's a double loss for me. "As a customer and as a shareholder," he tweeted.

Notably, Zomato's customer care service took swift action and tracked down his biryani. As a token of apology, the company also brought him one extra biryani.

Kanwal shared the quick response of the customer and even thanked them for the extra biryani. He mentioned the customer care assistant, CEO and gave all the due credit to the company for tracing down his biryani and also sending an extra one.