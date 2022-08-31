Zomato will soon allow users to order biryani, kebabs and more from different Indian cities

You will no longer have to head to Kolkata to buy sandesh or to Hyderabad to get the best biryani because Zomato will bring your choice of food you have been craving, from different cities. The food-delivery app has now launched a new service called the Intercity legends, which will allow users to order specific food items from different cities in India. Zomato is currently piloting the new feature in Gurgaon and South Delhi. This means that only the people in Gurgaon and South Delhi will be able to place intercity orders.



Talking about the new services, Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal noted in the blog post that people can can "order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur." Your order will be delivered to your city via flight/road, therefore it could take around a day or so to reach. Goyal noted in the blog that the order can be reheated, refried.



"We put together some of the best problem solvers and product builders at Zomato to find a way to bring popular dishes from cities across India to your doorstep. These culinary jewels are known to be the gastronomical must-haves of their cities. So much so that your visit to that city is incomplete without tasting them," the blog read.



Zomato will also take cognisance of the quality of food. The specific dishes that can be ordered using the intercity legends services have undergone lab testing to ensure that the aroma, texture, and taste remain of high quality.



If you are worrying about spillage issues, Goyal assures in the blog that food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit. State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.When you receive the order you can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food before consuming.



"A jewel hides in every nook and corner of India. With over 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, the sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become," Goyal said.





