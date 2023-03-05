Zoom abruptly fires its president Greg Tomb after announcing 1,300 layoffs

Video communications company Zoom made headlines last month when its CEO, Eric Yuan, announced the company's decision of letting go of 1,300 employees. And now, the company is in the limelight once again after abruptly firing its president, Greg Tomb recently.

In a regulatory filing, Zoom announced its president Greg Tomb's employment termination 'without any cause'. The move has left people surprised as the top level executive had been hired by the company in June 2022. This means that he has been fired before even completing a year at the company.

Zoom fires president Greg Tomb

As per reports, a spokesperson for the company announced that as of now, they are not looking for any replacement to fill up Tomb's shoes. The reason behind his role being terminated, however, has not been shared by the company.

Tomb joined Zoom in August 2019 as the company's Chief Revenue Officer, and was promoted to the role of President just eight months later. Before joining Zoom, Tomb was working with Google as VP of Sales, Google Workspace, Security & Geo Enterprise since May 2021.

Zoom fires 1,300 people

Last month, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan had announced that Zoom will be firing 15 per cent of its workforce. The move impacted around 1,300 people. In addition to this, Yuan also announced that he will be reducing his salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 per cent and will also be letting go of his yearly corporate bonus this time.

In an email to employees, the CEO wrote, "As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today. To that end, I am reducing my salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 per cent and foregoing my FY23 corporate bonus. Members of my executive leadership team will reduce their base salaries by 20 per cent for the coming fiscal year while also forfeiting their FY23 corporate bonuses."

In the same blog post, Yuan had also mentioned severance details for the laid off employees. He had said that the people who were working in the US will get 'up to 16 weeks salary and healthcare coverage, payment of their earned FY'23 annual bonus based on company performance, RSU and stock option vesting for 6 months for US employees and through August 9, 2023 for non-US employees, and Outplacement services that include 1:1 coaching, workshops, networking groups, and more'.

For employees based out of the US, the severance 'will be similar and will take into account local laws', the CEO mentioned.