Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who earned over Rs 24 million yearly is taking 98 per cent salary cut.

Zoom, which is a popular video calling service, has just announced the layoff of 1,300 employees, as part of its cost-saving measures. This is about 15 percent of the workforce and the company has also apologized for firing hundreds of employees. Zoom has not only announced job cuts, but also reduced the salary of some of the employees, which even includes the company's CEO Eric Yuan.

The CEO has taken responsibility for firing hundreds of employees and even revealed that he will be taking a 98 percent salary pay cut, which is pretty huge. A report from Bloomberg reveals that the executive's base salary was $301,731 in 2022, which is around Rs 24.9 million when converted into Indian currency. He also reportedly received a total compensation of $1.1 million. Now that he is taking a 98 percent pay cut in salary, the Zoom CEO's new salary for 2023 would reportedly be $6,034.62. This is about Rs 4.9 Lakh when converted.

"As the CEO and founder of Zoom, I am accountable for these mistakes and the actions we take today– and I want to show accountability not just in words but in my own actions. To that end, I am reducing my salary for the coming fiscal year by 98 percent and foregoing my FY23 corporate bonus," Yuan said in a blog post while announcing the news of Zoom layoffs.

Furthermore, the members of the executive leadership team will also take a base salary cut of 20 percent for the coming fiscal year. These employees will also be losing out on their FY23 corporate bonuses, according to the details shared by Zoom.

The CEO also promised to offer up to 16 weeks of salary and healthcare coverage to the laid-off employees. The impacted ones will also receive payment of their earned FY'23 annual bonus based on company performance. The other benefits include RSU and stock option vesting for six months for US employees and through August 9, 2023, for non-US employees. The tech company will also provide outplacement services, including 1:1 coaching, workshops, networking groups, and more.

"Support for Zoomies outside the US will be similar and will take into account local laws. If you are departing, please know that you will always be part of the Zoom family, and we are here to support you as you navigate what's next," Zoom said.