Zoom fires around 1,300 employees, CEO takes salary cut by 98 per cent

Several tech companies were forced to cut jobs in 2022 owing to over-hiring, uncertain global macro-economic conditions and strong tailwinds. The mass layoffs at these companies have also continue into 2023. Zoom Video Communications Inc on Tuesday will reportedly join the list of companies as the company is planning to cut 1,300 jobs, Reuters reported.

"Over the past few years, Zoom has become an indispensable source of connection for businesses and individuals as well as a globally recognized brand. Whether you have been at Zoom since the beginning or joined us more recently, you've played an important role in our evolution, and that makes today's announcement particularly difficult. We have made the tough but necessary decision to reduce our team by approximately 15% and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues," the CEO said in a blog post.

As the demand for video services has decreased in the post-pandemic world, Zoom said on Tuesday that it will lay off around 1,300 of its employees.

Zoom became a household name during lockdowns due to the popularity of its video-conferencing tools and has seen its revenue growth slow. The company hired many employees during the Covid-19 pandemic owing to the surge in demand, but now joins US companies in reining in costs to brace for a potential recession.

Chief Executive Officer Eric Yuan, while announcing the layoffs, said he would take a pay cut of 98 per cent for the coming fiscal year and forego his bonus. He said the layoffs will hit nearly 15 per cent of its workforce.

"To that end, I am reducing my salary for the coming fiscal year by 98% and foregoing my FY23 corporate bonus. Members of my executive leadership team will reduce their base salaries by 20% for the coming fiscal year while also forfeiting their FY23 corporate bonuses," Yuan wrote in his blog post.

The shares of Zoom video fell to about 90 per cent in comparison to October 2020 because of the pandemic boom fade out. Shares closed up 9.9 per cent on the announcement of the news.

"We worked tirelessly... but we also made mistakes. We didn't take as much time as we should have to thoroughly analyze our teams or assess if we were growing sustainably, toward the highest priorities," Yuan was quoted by Reuters as saying. Yuan said that the laid-off employees will get salary of 16 weeks along with healthcare coverage and a bonus for the year.

"I know this is a difficult message to hear, and certainly not one I ever wanted to deliver. If you are a US-based employee who is impacted, you will receive an email to your Zoom and personal inboxes in the next 30 minutes that reads [IMPACTED] Departing Zoom: What You Need to Know. Non-US employees will be notified following local requirements. For those Zoomies waking up to this news or reading this after normal work hours, I am sorry you are finding out this way but we felt it was best to notify all impacted Zoomies as soon as possible," he added further.

The maker of video conferencing software also announced that over the same time period, its executive leadership team will see a 20 per cent reduction in base pay.

"I would say incrementally, maybe this is telling us we shouldn't expect reacceleration in the near-term on the revenue side, but we could see additional upside to margins for a company that is already profitable," RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria told Reuters.

Big companies like Infosys, Microsoft, and Twitter have recently announced similar steps in an attempt to cut the cost of the company. Many firms are cutting their workforce as Covid wanes across nations and large businesses end work from home mode.