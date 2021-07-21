ZTE Blade V30 and Blade V30 Vita launched with 5000mAh battery, Android 11

ZTE, the Chinese smartphone company, has launched its new smartphones in the Mexican market, ZTE Blade V30 and ZTE Blade V30 Vita. The smartphones will be available with a 5,000mAh battery and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The ZTE Blade V30 has a starting price tag of MXN 6,199 (approx. Rs 23,000) for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB model internal storage. Additionally, the ZTE Blade V30 Vita costs MXN 5,099 (approx. Rs 19,000) for the 3 GB RAM and 128 GB variant. Furthermore, the ZTE Blade V30 arrives in blue and black colour options, while the ZTE Blade V30 Vita is available in blue, grey, and green options.

The ZTE Blade V30 Vita runs Android 11 and supports proprietary fast charging. It has a 6.82-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and a standard refresh rate. On the back of the device is a protruding block that houses the cameras. The device also has other basic features like dual 4G VoLTE, 2i-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the ZTE Blade V30 Vita on the rear packs a 46-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera. In addition, it sports an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage.

The Blade V30 comes with a 2.0GHz Unisoc T618 CPU. The UniSoc T618 CPU comprises two 2.0 GHz arm Cortex-A75 CPUs and six 1.8 GHz arm Cortex-A55 processors based on 12nm manufacturing technology. The ZTE Blade sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ with 1080 x 2400p resolution. For the cameras, the ZTE Blade V30 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro shooter. It also houses a 16 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The global availability for both handsets is yet to be disclosed by the company.

Recently ZTE announced that the Axon 30 with a second-gen under-display camera would be launched on July 27, 2021. It will be the company's second phone with the under-display camera technology that could replace the punch-hole selfie camera over the next few years.