ZTE launches Axon 30 with an in-display hidden front camera

ZTE has become one of the first smartphone makers by releasing a smartphone with its invisible, under-display, selfie camera for a full screen, uninterrupted visuals. The first attempt at an invisible front camera came via the ZTE Axon 20, which marked the first smartphone release to include such a feature.

The front selfie camera is 16 megapixel f2.0 2.24 µm sensor with quad pixel binning. ZTE has also increased the pixel density of that portion of the display above the camera, from 200 PPI to 400 PPI, and yet ensure that the light sensitivity remains unaffected to match the rest of the 6.9-inch 2460×1080 screen.

The ZTE Axon 30 includes a quad-camera array on the back, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary wide-angle main camera. Offering some help with the rest of your camera needs is an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The latest smartphone by ZTE supports dual-way video stabilisation for the primary camera and a wide-angle camera that can intelligently correct video shooting jitter in motion and make dynamic video shooting more clear and stable.

The ZTE Axon 30 comes with a 6.92-inch OLED display at FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. A Snapdragon 870 5G processor powers it. ZTE does not give exact figures for its RAM and internal storage, but it is marketing its memory fusion technology that uses 5GB of internal memory storage to augment available RAM.

There's also a large 4,200 mAh battery that can be fast-charged at 55W. It is also the first smartphone across the globe to be authorised with the three authoritative eye protection certifications, covering TUV, SGS, and UL. The ZTE Axon 30's screen can effectively reduce blue light radiation, protect eyesight, and support DC dimming to reduce visual fatigue caused by screen flicker, providing multiple features for its users to care for their eyes.

Axon 30 is 5G enabled with a dual Wi-Fi antenna. Its unique network detection algorithm can help the phone intelligently identify the best network and realise seamless switching and intelligent acceleration of 5G/Wi-Fi1/Wi-Fi2 channels to ensure quick and stable internet experiences all the time.

ZTE will begin selling the Axon 30 on August 3, 2021, in China, starting at $338 (approx. Rs. 25,000) for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There will also be a $476 (approx. Rs. 35,000) version featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, as well as an 8GB with 128GB model for $384 (approx. Rs. 29,000) and an 8GB with 256GB of storage model for $430 (approx. Rs. 32,000).

The ZTE Axon 30 is likely to begin its global sales in September.