Zuckerberg says Facebook employees will be now known as Metamates

The employees of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, will soon be known by a different name. No, we are not saying this, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants his employees to be known as Metamates. Among other things, Zuckerberg has now introduced a new motto for the company which says "Meta, metamates, me." Zuckerberg made the announcements regarding the new developments in the company along with the moto.

"Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission. It's about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and for each other as teammates. It's about taking care of our company and each other. At the end of the day, values aren't what you write on a website but what we hold each other accountable for every day. I encourage you to reflect on these values and what they mean to you as we start working on this next chapter for our company," Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page.

The Soon-To-Be CTO of Meta said in a Twitter post that the term Metamates was coined by none other than Douglas Hofstadter, who is a renowned American author and cognitive scientist after an employee cold emailed him for ideas after Facebook was rebranded as Meta. He also noted that the phrase is a reference to a naval phrase that Instagram has used for a while, "Ship, Shipmates, Self."

It is important to note that Meta is not the only tech company to refer to its employees by different phases. Google calls its employees "Googlers", whereas Microsoft refers to its employees as Microsofties.

Zuckerberg also noted in his post that the company will now shift from the value of " moving fast" to "move fast together". He said that it is about moving fast together, not just as individuals but as a company in one direction. Zuckerberg also encouraged employees to take up challenges that will be the most impactful, even if the full results won't be seen for years.