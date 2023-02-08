Zuckerberg to managers: Don’t just manage, also code and contribute or else resign

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired 11000 employees in November 2022, which is just after Twitter fired more than 50 per cent of its employees. Looks like Zuckerberg has more layoffs planned in the coming days. Just last week, Zuckerberg hinted at another round of layoffs. He also said that the year 2023 would be the year of "efficiency".

Fresh reports suggest that the Meta CEO is reportedly asking some of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or simply leave the company. During the initial round of layoffs, Zuckerberg said that the company would work towards becoming more efficient.

During one of the recent internal meetings, the Meta CEO said that he is looking to speed up the decision-making process of the company by "removing some layers of middle management". "I don't think you want a management structure that's just managers managing managers, managing managers, managing managers, managing the people who are doing the work," he said. Zuckerberg also said that he is focused on increasing the efficiency of how decisions are made by "flattening the organisation structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster."

Zuckerberg is now reportedly asking some of the middle managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or quit. Sources close to the development said that the process is known internally as "flattening".

According to a new report coming from Bloomberg, senior managers will be sharing the directive with their subordinates in the coming weeks. It is said that the individual contributors will not be in charge of others, but instead focus on tasks like coding, designing, and research. In addition, Meta's regular performance reviews are also currently underway, and employees who perform poorly can also get impacted by layoffs. However, Meta hasn't revealed any specific details on the same.

To recall, Zuckerberg fired 13 per cent of the total Meta staff in November. The number was around 11,000. The layoffs were conducted globally, including in India. Just recently, Zuckerberg announced the company's earnings, and he also said that the organization was too slow-moving and bloated. The Meta CEO also called 2023 the "Year of Efficiency" and said that he is working towards making the company efficient.

Meanwhile, companies like Ebay, Zoom, Dell, and many others have announced layoffs. Zoom CEO Eric Yuan announced eliminating 1300 jobs, which is around 15 per cent of the workforce. "We have made the tough but necessary decision to reduce our team by approximately 15% and say goodbye to around 1,300 hardworking, talented colleagues," Yuan wrote in an email to employees.