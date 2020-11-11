Students can save over Rs 12,000 on M1 chip MacBooks with Apple Education discount, here is how it works

Highlights Apple launched MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen, and a new MacBook Pro, again with a 13-inch screen.

Apple has said that the MacBooks powered with M1 are now more powerful and offer significantly more battery life.

MacBook Air is priced at Rs 92900 while the MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,22,900.

Apple hosted a big virtual event last night at its Cupertino office and launched new MacBooks and a Mac Mini that are now powered by the company's first-ever desktop chip called M1. To be specific, there are two MacBooks. There is the new MacBook Air with a 13-inch screen, and a new MacBook Pro, again with a 13-inch screen. Earlier this year, Apple had announced at WWDC 2020 that it would make a transition from Intel processors, which it had been using in its previous MacBooks to its own processor. Now that has happened.

This piece, however, is not about the M1. It's about the price of the new MacBook Air 13-inch and the MacBook Pro 13-inch in India. And how a lot of people can avail of Apple's Education discount to get the new MacBooks or Mac mini at a lower price.

Apple has said that the MacBooks powered with M1 are now more powerful and offer significantly more battery life. Yet, they come in at the same price that Apple charged for the MacBooks powered by Intel processors. Apple had announced the Mac mini for $699 in the United States and the MacBook Air and Pro for $999 and $1299, respectively

Now, coming to the India pricing of the devices. The new MacBook Air is priced at Rs 92900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,17,900 for the 512GB storage variant. Similarly, the MacBook Pro is priced at Rs 1,22,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,42,900 for the 512GB storage variant. The new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini with M1 can be ordered on apple.com. They will be available for purchase in select Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers soon.

However, if you are concerned about the high pricing of the MacBooks, Apple is providing discounts for teachers, students, parents of students, and school and college staff at all levels.

Students and teachers can get the new MacBook Air for Rs 83610, the MacBook Pro Rs 122900, and Mac mini for Rs 58410 under the education discount. Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted university students, parents buying for university students, and teachers and staff at all levels.

How to get Education discount from Apple

To avail the education discounts, eligible students and teachers first need to get themselves verified at myunidays.com. Students will have to first create an account on Unidays and verify that they are 16 years or older. To create an account, you will have to enter your email, id password, and select the institution you study. Once you select the institution, you will be asked to enter the email id provided by your college. You can only proceed further if you have your college email id. The same rule applies to students, teachers, and the parents of the eligible students who wish to buy a MacBook.

However, if you don't want to use MyUniDays, Apple on its website informs that it will also verify the status of a customer through chat and call with an ID and acceptance letter issued by a university. This verification will also let users get the Education discount.

Apple MacBooks are said to be more efficient than the top-end intel core processors because it uses up to 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU to achieve 11 trillion operations. The powerful 8-core CPU performs up to 3.5x faster than the previous generation processors and up to 5x faster GPU performance. Apple has said that the new line-up of MacBook Air has the best battery life in the entire line-up. The company claims that it can go on up to 15 hours of wireless web browsing and up to 18 hours of video playback.