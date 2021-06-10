Sundar Pichai birthday today: Five things you should know about Google CEO

Highlights Google CEO Sundar Pichai has turned 49 today.

Born as Pichai Sundararajan, Sundar was appointed as the Google CEO in 2015.

Pichai is counted amongst the most powerful men of Indian origin in the United States.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has turned 49 today. Born as Pichai Sundararajan, Sundar was appointed as the Google CEO in 2015, but that's not when his stint with the search giant start. He was a part of Google since 2004. Pichai is counted amongst the most powerful men of Indian origin in the United States. Indians marvel at his accomplishments today but like many others, his road to success too wasn't easy.

Pichai was born in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on June 10, 1972. He was born to Regunatha Pichai, who was an electrical engineer at GEC and his mother was a stenographer. Pichai is believed to have a humble upbringing and lived in a two-room apartment in Ashok Nagar, Chennai. But as fate would have it, he is not only heading the largest tech company in the world, he is also counted amongst the 100 most influential people in the world. So let us have a look at some interesting facts about Pichai



 Pichai had completed his schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, a Central Board of Secondary Education school. He then got into the coveted IIT Kharagpur and earned his B Tech in metallurgical engineering. Post which, he headed to Stanford University to do his MS in materials science and engineering and then an MBA From the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

 Pichai first stint as a professional was not with Google. He worked in engineering and product management at Applied Materials and in management consulting at McKinsey & Company. He joined Google much later in 2004.

 In 2004, Pichai led the product management for a suite of Google's client software products, including Google Chrome. He was largely responsible for Google Drive, Chrome OS and others at Google. In 2013, Android was another major thing that was developed under his leadership. It was previously managed by Andy Rubin.

 In 2015, Pichai was selected as the Google CEO. He succeeded Larry Page who had co-founded Google along with Sergey Brin. In 2019, Pichai became the CEO of Alphabet Inc, which is Google's sister company.

 On the personal front, Pichai is married to Anjali Pichai who is also an IIT Kharagpur alumna. They also have two kids Kavya and Kiran Pichai.