Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 launched in India: Price, features and specs

Microsoft has finally launched the Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7 and Surface Laptop 3 in India. The three have been made available in the country via commercial authorized resellers, authorized retail and online partners at a starting price of Rs 98,999, Rs 72,999 and Rs 98,999 respectively.

Microsoft claims that the new Surface devices have been designed with mobile productivity at its core with the latest Surface line-up featuring products that are more versatile, adaptable and personal.

"The ways in which we connect, work and learn are changing rapidly; and our devices are helping us stay connected and be productive as we work and learn remotely. The new Surface line-up is created for the modern worker. Each of the devices offers unparalleled versatility, greater performance, and multi-tasking capabilities that empower you to work from anywhere, anytime," said Rajiv Sodhi, COO, Microsoft India.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

The most powerful of three laptops, the Surface Pro X is "Microsoft's thinnest, lightest, most powerful and most connected 2-in-1 laptop ever." The chassis of the laptop is 7.3mm in width and weighs at 774g. The Surface Pro X gets a 13-inch edge-to-edge PixelSense Display and signature 3:2 ratio.

Underneath the hood, the device features a custom processor developed in partnership with Qualcomm that delivers powerful performance and promises integrated connectivity and low power consumption. There's also a solid-state drive (SSD) and dual 4K video output via USB-C.

Surface Pro X also promises an all-day battery life with up to 13 hours of backup. There's fast-charging to about 80% within just an hour's charge and LTE connectivity also.

Surface Pro 7

The Surface Pro 7 comes with a quad-core 10th Generation Intel Core processor and is available in 2 colours - Black and Platinum. There's a Signature Type Cover, Arc Mouse, and Pen as accessories for the laptop that come in Ice Blue, Poppy Red, Black and Platinum.

It also has support for fast charging, all-day battery life, and Instant On features. Surface Pro 7 is claimed to offer "high power, laptop-to-tablet versatility and brilliant high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense Display while remaining ultra-slim and light at just 775g."

In terms of connectivity, the Surface Pro 7 offers options for connecting to displays, docking stations, or charging accessories with an updated port selection of USB-A, USB-C and Surface Connect.

Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 retains is available in two sizes, 13.5 and 15 inches, with the Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch getting the latest 10th Generation Intel Core Processor, while the Surface Laptop 3 15-inch getting a larger display with an elegant, all-metal design and strong graphics performance powered by a custom AMD processor.

Surface Laptop 3's 13.5-inch variant weighs 1,288g and 1,265g for its Matte Black and Platinum colour variants, while the 15-inch weighs 1,542g. Surface Laptop 3 is now available in two durable keyboard styles -- rich, warm Alcantara material or a cool, new metal.

The Surface Laptop 3 also promises an all-day battery and brings fast charging, to help it be charged up to 80 percent in about one hour. It is crafted with a 20% larger trackpad to make navigation easier and seamless.

The Surface Laptop 3 features Instant On, USB-C and USB-A ports and dual far-field Studio Mics for great Microsoft Teams calls and dictation in Office.