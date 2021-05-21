Swiggy begins vaccination drive for delivery partners, to display vaccination status on app

Highlights Food delivery app Swiggy on Thursday announced that it has begun vaccinating its driver-partners.

Food delivery app Swiggy on Thursday announced that it has begun vaccinating its driver-partners. The announcement comes days after the company said that it would vaccinate over 2,00,000 delivery partners against COVID-19. Swiggy had said that it would encourage delivery partners to get vaccinated because they provide an essential service. The entire vaccination cost has been covered by the company.

Swiggy has started vaccinating its delivery partners in Bangalore and frontline staff from its grocery delivery service Instamart and its brand kitchens in accordance with the vaccination guidelines of the government.

Talking about vaccinating the delivery partners, Vivek Sunder, COO, Swiggy said, "Our delivery partners and frontline staff continue to assist consumers, especially through the recent movement restrictions. Swiggy has been advocating the need for them to get priority access to the vaccination. The vaccination drive is a proactive step in ensuring their safety and also that of our consumers. Thousands of partners have already received their first dose and we are confident that a large portion of our fleet will participate and get themselves vaccinated in the coming weeks,"

Swiggy has said that it will cover the loss of pay for the period the delivery partner spends in getting both the doses and enable quick and free vaccine access to the riders. Even if a delivery partner decides to get vaccinated at a government hospital, Swiggy will still cover the loss of pay for that period. Swiggy plans to get all its driver partners vaccinated but that it will be subject to the availability of vaccines across cities.

Apart from this, Swiggy is also providing free medical consultation to the delivery partners over phones. "All delivery partners and their families have free 24×7 access to doctors via telemedicine for doubts and queries related to vaccines, safety measures and early assessment. Additionally, Swiggy has also been working with authorities and health care partners to prioritise COVID-19 vaccine for delivery partners as part of the nation's essential service providers," the company said in a statement.

During the first wave of COVID-19, Swiggy had started displaying the temperature of delivery partners on its app and now it plans to notify users about the delivery partners' vaccination status on the app. Swiggy had also started the no-contact delivery to minimise interaction between the delivery partner and the user.