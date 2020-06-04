Swiggy, Zomato start home delivery of alcohol in Kolkata

Highlights Zomato and Swiggy will start delivering alcohol in various cities of West Bengal including Kolkata and Siliguri.

The alcohol delivery service has gone live in Kolkata, Siliguri, and Swiggy plans to expand the services in 24 other cities across Bengal. Zomato, on the other hand, has not shared any such plans for expansion. The companies have partnered with authorized dealers in Kolkata and Siliguri to offer the services to the buyers.

"Swiggy has been working closely with the West Bengal government since the beginning of the lockdown to provide support on multiple fronts. This includes delivering grocery and essentials, supporting the fisheries department for home delivery of seafood items, delivery of schoolbooks, and distributing close to one lakh meals to the needy in Kolkata. Building on our successful launches in Jharkhand and Odisha we will now be enabling safe home delivery of alcohol in West Bengal. Starting with Kolkata and Siliguri, we will expand our services to 24 other cities across the state " a Swiggy spokesperson said in a statement.

Swiggy revealed that it has partnered with sellers only after validating their license and other important documents listed by the state government. "Retail partners will be equipped with a dedicated partner app that enables all aspects related to online processing of orders. The retail partners can directly manage product listing and update the availability of items in real-time by marking them 'in stock' or 'out of stock' through the app. Both the delivery partners and retailers are being virtually trained through their respective apps to facilitate smooth processing and fulfillment of orders," a statement by Swiggy read.

In order to ensure the safe delivery of alcohol in cities, Swiggy has introduced different measures including mandatory age verification and user authentication to enable deliveries. To place an order, buyers will have to first verify their age by uploading a valid id proof issued by the government of India including a selfie which Swiggy will use for authentication. An OTP will be provided to the customer, which he or she will have to show at the time of delivery. Swiggy is also planning to implement a QR code scanner within the delivery partner app to check the authenticity of the products before delivering them to the customer.

Talking about introducing the alcohol delivery services in the country, Swiggy vice-president Anuj Rathi had said, "By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing."