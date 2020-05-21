Swiggy, Zomato will now deliver alcohol in Ranchi, other cities in Jharkhand to get the service soon

Highlights Swiggy on Thursday announced that it has started delivering alcohol in Ranchi

Zomato too will start home-delivery of alcohol in Ranchi

The companies will start services in other cities in Jharkhand in the coming weeks.

Food delivery app, Swiggy on Thursday announced that it has started delivering alcohol in Ranchi and is in talks with the government to make the home delivery service for alcohol in other states as well. The company said that they have already started delivering alcohol in Ranchi and will start services in other cities in Jharkhand in the coming weeks.

"The service went live in Ranchi today after obtaining necessary approvals from the Jharkhand government, with other major cities in the state launching within a week," the company said in a statement.

The company revealed that it is on talks with the government of other states to make online processing and home delivery of alcohol possible in other cities as well.

Swiggy has taken complete responsibility for the safe delivery of alcohol. As a part of the process, the company has introduced measures including mandatory age verification and user authentication to enable deliveries. Customers will have to verify their age instantly by uploading a valid id proof issued by the government of India including a selfie which Swiggy will use for authentication. So if an 18-year old boy masquerading as an older person, tries to order alcohol through Swiggy, he will have to go through the entire verification process. However, if a person is unable to furnish the necessary data, the alcohol will not be delivered to him.

"All orders will carry a unique OTP which needs to be provided by the customer at the time of delivery. There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law. To avail the service, customers in Ranchi can access the 'Wine Shops' category by updating their Swiggy app," Swiggy said in a statement.

Swiggy has partnered with authorized retailers who have a valid license to run the shop. Talking about introducing the alcohol-delivery services, Swiggy vice-president Anuj Rathi said, "By enabling home delivery of alcohol in a safe and responsible manner, we can generate additional business for retail outlets while solving the problem of overcrowding, thereby promoting social distancing."

Swiggy's rival in India Zomato too has started home delivery of alcohol in Ranchi and will begin delivering alcohol in other cities in Jharkhand soon. "With due permissions and licenses in place, we are starting home delivery of alcohol in Jharkhand. We will go live in Ranchi later today and seven other cities in Jharkhand over the next couple of days," Zomato said in a statement.