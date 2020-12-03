Tamron announces 17-70mm F2.8 zoom lens for Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras

Highlights Tamron has unveiled its new standard zoom lens.

Tamron's latest optic is compatible with Sony E-mount APS-C cameras.

Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD lens release date is mid-January, 2021.

Tamron has announced a new lens for Sony APS-C cameras. The Japanese manufacturer of lenses has unveiled 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD lens for E-mount cropped sensor cameras. The new 17-70mm F2.8 is a standard zoom lens that will help camera users in taking close-up shots.

The lens boasts a fast maximum aperture across its focal range and is packed with Vibration Compensation (VC) for low-light photography. The company says its VC mechanism uses Artificial Intelligence technology when shooting video. The AI technology promises to work with cameras with and without in-body image stabilization. The VC system also uses a Dual Micro Processing Unit with a built-in Digital Signal Processor.

Whereas, the RDX in the name of the lens stands for Rapid eXtra-silent stepping Drive. It is compatible with many of the features that Sony builds into its cameras such as Fast Hybrid autofocus, Eye autofocus, and in-camera lens correction.

Tamron's latest 17-70mm F2.8 lens consists of 16 elements in 12 groups, including two glass moulded aspherical elements and one hybrid aspherical element. The latter most element helps in maintaining "high-resolution performance from edge to edge." It also has fluorine coating on the front element, and a 67mm filter. The lens features a moisture-resistant build as well.

The 17-70mm F2.8 has a focusing distance of 7.5-inch at 17mm, which Tamron says is superior to other similar zoom lenses on the market for APS-C format cameras. When zoomed to 70mm, the focusing distance expands to 15.4-inch.

Tamron 17-70mm F2.8 Di III-A VC RXD, which is compatible with Sony E-mount mirrorless APS-C cameras, will be out in mid-January, 2021. The release date is subject to change due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lens will debut in the United States for $799. However, the price and availability of Tamron's latest zoom lens in India is not known.

