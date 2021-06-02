Tata Sky Binge app now available for mobile users, basic plan starts at Rs 149

Highlights Tata Sky Binge app is now available to mobile users.

Tata Sky app will give access to two plans priced at Rs 149 and Rs 299.

Tata Sky is giving a seven-day free trial with these plans.

Tata Sky Binge app will now be available for Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ Set Top Box users on smartphone and mobille starting at Rs 149. Tata Sky aims at expanding its integrated OTT content experience available to an expanded subscriber base and has expanded its Tata Sky Binge Mobile app with two attractive plans priced under Rs 300. These plans are priced at Rs 299 and Rs 149. Tata Sky notes that subscribers opting for the Rs 149 plan is a mobile-only plan that gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps including ZEE5, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids and SonyLIV.



All new Binge users downloading the Mobile app enjoy a 7-day free trial. Subscribers going for the Tata Sky Binge 299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen through Amazon Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ set-top box and 3 mobile screens. In addition to the seven OTT apps mentioned above, the Rs 299 plan subscribers will get access to Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SunNxt and CuriosityStream. Tata Sky touts single subscription, single payment and single sign-on to view content on one unified platform which makes viewing immersive and enjoyable.

Tata Sky Subscribers with a Tata Sky Binge subscription on Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ Set Top Box can log in and access content on the Binge mobile app by using their Subscriber ID or Registered Mobile Number. Customers also have the option to choose a mobile-only plan.



Users can access Amazon Prime Video on the large screen with an additional Prime subscription. Tata Sky Binge on TV, and now on Mobile aims to make quality entertainment available to all viewers on their screens of choice. Tata Sky Binge's OTT aggregation app curates content from multiple streaming services into categories such as New Releases, Popular Movies, Trending Now among others making content discoverability easy. Users can surf content using language, genre, app rails which makes search and recommendations faster and convenient. The tab bar at the bottom of the screen gives easy access to the Home screen, Search and Watchlist.



Tata Sky Binge service was first launched through- Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The next extension was the launch of the Tata Sky Binge+ Android enabled smart set-top box and now the same promise is available on Mobile -- Android and iOS.





Pallavi Puri, Chief Content & Commercial Officer, Tata Sky said, "The launch of Tata Sky Binge Mobile app is in sync with our endeavour towards making our products available to a larger audience base. Our subscribers can now access their choice of OTT content, on large and small screens, at home or on-the-go, all with a unified interface, single subscription and sign-on."





