Tata Sky brings 2 months cashback offer on annual DTH recharge

Highlights Tata Sky has announced a two-month cashback on an annual recharge for ICICI bank users.

Tata Sky has initiated a similar cashback scheme for Bank of Baroda users.

Tata Sky is also giving cashback to non-ICICI/BOB users on an annual recharge.

Tata Sky, which is one of the leading Direct-to-Home (DTH) operators in India, has announced a two-month cashback when users recharge for 12 months. The exclusive two-month cashback can be availed by users who recharge their accounts with ICICI debit or credit card, but there is something for non-ICICI bank users as well.

Tata Sky cashback offer is also valid for six-month recharge, as noted by Telecom Talk. If users recharge their accounts for six months, they will get a one-month cashback. But the terms and conditions remain the same. Users recharging their DTH connection should be an ICICI bank user in order to avail the one-month cashback.

The DTH operator also highlighted that the exclusive cashback offer for ICICI bank users is applicable until October 31, 2020. Also, please note that the offer is only applicable to transactions and recharges which are done directly through the Tata Sky website or its mobile application.

Tata Sky says that the offered cashback will be credited into the user's account in 7 working days. If a user is getting cashback for two months, then the first month's cashback would be credited within 48 hours and the second month's cashback would be credited within 7 working days.

The DTH operator has initiated a similar cashback offer for Bank of Baroda users. Under the scheme, BOB users can get two-month cashback when they recharge their accounts for 12 months using Bank of Baroda credit card. The BOB offer is said to be valid once per card till November 30, 2020.

However, the cashback offer on annual or six-month recharges is invalid for new customers. The DTH recharges done on the day of activation of the Tata Sky account are not eligible for receiving the benefits under this offer.

Now what about the users without an ICICI debit/credit card and a Bank of Baroda credit card? The non-ICICI/BOB bank users can also receive a cashback on an annual recharge but the cashback will be of one month's value.