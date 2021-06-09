Tata Sky introduces smart security camera for Rs 99 per month

Highlights Tata Sky has introduced a new smart security camera.

The new service will apply to only Tata Sky users.

The Tata Sky secure will cost users Rs 99 per month.

Tata Sky has introduced a new smart security camera exclusively for Tata Sky users. Tata Sky secure will be available to existing users for Rs 99 per month. Users opting for this service will get a 1080p FHD smart camera with 8x digital zoom, 111 degrees wide-angle lens and 2.8mm focal length. For night vision, the security camera will have four infrared LEDs, an F2.0 aperture and an IR-CUT filter that gives visibility up to 30 feet in the darkness.

The device will also have smart detection as one of its highlighted features, customised zone detection, and sensitivity settings so that users can control the kind of events they want to be notified about. An alert will be pushed when any motion or sound is detected in the pre-selected zone.



A 12-second video is recorded on any motion detection and stored in the cloud for 7 days which can be downloaded via the Tata Sky Secure app. It supports up to 32GB of external storage however the SD card is not included. Once the storage is full, old files are overwritten. Only Tech first noted the development.

The camera is small and will not require any screws for installation since it has a magnetic base. It also allows two-way communication with a built-in microphone and speaker along with a Class-K power amplifier.

The Tata Sky Secure weighs 109g and comes with a 1-year warranty. It can work both online and offline but in offline mode, features like live feed, smart alerts won't work and recording will be stored in local storage. There is no battery so to function it needs to be connected with a power source all the time.

Earlier this month, Tata Sky introduced the Binge app for phones which will now be available for Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ Set Top Box users on smartphone and mobile starting at Rs 149. Tata Sky aims at expanding its integrated OTT content experience available to an expanded subscriber base and has expanded its Tata Sky Binge Mobile app with two attractive plans priced under Rs 300. These plans are priced at Rs 299 and Rs 149.

Tata Sky Subscribers with a Tata Sky Binge subscription on Fire TV Stick Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ Set Top Box can log in and access content on the Binge mobile app by using their Subscriber ID or Registered Mobile Number. Customers also have the option to choose a mobile-only plan.



