TCL to soon launch first Android 11-based Smart TV in India

Highlights This will be the first Android 11-based Smart TV in India.

The smart TV has support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

The smart TV also sports minimal bezel on all ends.

The Chinese manufacturer TCL is gearing up to launch its P series of Android TVs in India Soon. The brand also mentioned that the upcoming launch is a part of their global first approach, and India is the first country to have the product. Moreover, it is also the first smart TV to bring Android 11 in India.

The TV was first showcased at the CES 2021 (Consumer Electronics Show) which took place online in January 2021. It is a 4K HDR TV with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support which should improve the viewing experience hugely. The company says Dolby Vision offers vivid picture quality with balanced brightness, contrast, colour, and detail by merging high dynamic range (HDR) with wide colour gamut capabilities.

Whereas, Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, releases a sound that revolves around the user allowing for a good overall experience. In terms of sound, DTS decoding technology is another built-in feature that tries to replicate the sound quality of live-studio recordings.

The smart TV is backed by MEMC (Motion Picture Processing Capabilities), which presents the user with a stable and crisp picture quality while viewing action-packed content. Besides this, it also comes with hands-free voice control 2.0, which eases the whole process of switching channels, setting reminders or exploring streaming services.

Commenting on the launch, Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India said, "We are very excited to launch our latest offering, which was also one of the lineups that we showcased at the recently-held CES. The TV not only offers great looks but is also packed with cutting-edge technologies that will make entertainment more seamless for users. Since our inception, we have been successfully launching new products that perfectly meet the needs and tastes of Indian consumers. We expect a positive response from our latest addition to the portfolio and promise to roll out more new products in the coming months, which will be designed with innovation at the forefront."

The brand still hasn't cleared the air around the launch date of the upcoming Smart TV. However, we do know that the TV will be priced affordably as hinted by the brand.