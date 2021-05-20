Telegram founder feels iPhone can't compete with Android because it is stuck in the middle ages

Highlights Telegram founder Pavel Durovs startling comment on iPhones can put off a lot of Apple enthusiasts

Durov feels Android phones are way superior to the iPhones because it is still stuck in the middle ages.

Durov also called people who own iPhones, digital slave of Apple.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov's startling comment on iPhones can put off a lot of Apple enthusiasts. Durov feels Android phones are way superior to the iPhones because it is still stuck in the "middle ages". He not only criticised iPhones but had an option about the people use them as well. He called the users a "digital slave of apple". Durov expressed his views on Apple following a report by New York Times that highlights the tech giant's link with China.

Durov took to his Telegram channel to share the link of the New York Times article that uncovers Apple's relationship with China and its involvement in "large-scale surveillance and censorship at the behest of China."

"Apple is very efficient at pursuing their business model, which is based on selling overpriced, obsolete hardware to customers locked in their ecosystem," Durov said."Every time I have to use an iPhone to test our iOS app I feel like I'm thrown back into the Middle Ages. The iPhone's 60Hz displays can't compete with the 120Hz displays of modern Android phones that support much smoother animations," he added.

Durov said that Apple devices are clunkier and use outdated hardware. Taking a dig at people who own iPhones, he said that owing an iPhone makes one a "digital salve of Apple" because the users are only allowed to use the apps that the company lets them install via the App Store.

"t's no wonder that Apple's totalitarian approach is so appreciated by the Communist Party of China, which thanks to Apple now has complete control over the apps and data of all its citizens who rely on iPhones," he said.

It is ironic that Durov is criticising iPhones but back when Telegram was launched it was initially an iOS-only app. The messaging app was later launched for Android users in 2013.

Telegram's installs have rocketed over the past few months and its rival WhatsApp deserves all the credit for that. Several users had migrated to other messaging apps including Telegram, Signal ever since WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy. Users had very little information about what the new privacy policy could possibly mean. It has been months, but confusion still looms large over WhatsApp's new terms of service and privacy policy. However, now WhatsApp would not delete any accounts even if users don't accept the new privacy policy, but it will limit functionality for some users.