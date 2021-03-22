Telegram introduces voice chats for Channels to take on Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces

Highlights Telegram will now allow Channel admins to hold live sessions with unlimited participants.

Telegram has now introduced voice chats for channels that can have unlimited participants so channel admins can conduct live voice chat sessions. The feature was first introduced for Telegram groups in December. The app has now rolled out the feature for channels that can have unlimited participants. The update comes at a time when the likes of Clubhouse and Twitter Spaces are gaining popularity among users. Telegram's voice chats on channels will allow users to record voice chats, cancel or edit a forwarded message.

For the convenience of admins, it comes with raise hand mechanics so the admins can allow users to speak. The voice chats also comes with invite links for speakers and listeners and voice chat titles among others. Telegram notes that public figures will also be able to join voice chats as their channels, and not necessarily with their accounts maintaining their privacy.



Admins of a channel can start the voice chat by following the given steps:

-- Open Telegram

-- Open channel

-- Tap on the three dots in the right

-- Select Start Voice Chat



The following features highlight the voice chat feature in Telegram:



Recorded voice chats: The voice chat feature for channels on Telegram will allow admins to record the live voice chat sessions. The recorded audio file will be automatically saved in their 'Saved Messages' window right after the session. This recording can be provided to other members who have missed the live session. All the participants would be able to see whether a chat is being recorded or not with the help of a red light right next to the title of the voice chat.



Speaker and Listener Links: To share the channel about an ongoing discussion on a channel, admins of public groups and channels can now create invite links that will help users to open the voice chat on clicking. Admins can also create separate links for speakers and listeners. This way admins can easily manage the speaker list, and whom to mute or unmute. Users can also share the listener's link in different community groups for better reach of the session. Voice chats also have a separate title to better explain the topic of discussion or a particular voice chat session.



Join as a feature for public figures: Join As in feature Celebrities can join a voice chat with the name of their dedicated public Channel on Telegram instead of their personal accounts. This overall helps to maintain their privacy of the personal accounts, and their Channel can be promoted in mass as well.



Cancel or edit forwarded message: Users can now cancel forwarding a message or replace the recipient before it gets sent. This provides a chance to edit forwarding if they have forwarded a wrong message, or to the wrong person.



Telegram users can also listen to voice messages from where they left off, without having to shuffle and match the previous timeframe. The feature, as noted by the company, was only limited to long audio and video tracks before.



