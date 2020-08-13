Telegram rolls out video calling feature for beta version v7.0.0

Highlights Telegram has rolled out video calling feature for beta version 7.0.0

The beta version can be accessed through App Centre.

The beta version does not have the option of group video calls.

Telegram, which is a popular cloud-based messaging app, could jump into the fray with other video calling apps while there is still a huge demand for them. Telegram that goes big on privacy introduced its voice calling feature called Telegram Calls in the year 2017 with an end-to-end encryption. Now, the app is testing an option of video calling to add more features for its users.

Telegram has rolled out a video calling feature for its v7.0.0 beta version. Downloading the beta version is a tad bit complicated as it is not accessible through PlayStore directly. Users wanting to try the version can download it from the Telegram's App Centre page. Telegram releases standalone beta APKs with a different signature. The beta version is then installed alongside Telegram or Telegram X apps that users may already have and can be used once the authentication process is complete, a report by Android Police stated.

Users must note that the video calling function will work only if both devices have the beta version installed. The report noted that Telegram's video calling interface is similar to that of other apps. The user interface has options to flip between front and rear cameras, turn off the video, mute, and hang up. Tapping the window in the bottom right switches between the two participants.

The beta version, however, does not support group video calls. A Picture-in-Picture feature was also visible in the beta version. This could be accessed by tapping the back arrow on the top left while in a call. Users would get a permission pop-up which they had to confirm.

Similar to WhatsApp and other video call apps, a caller's small window could instantly be swapped with the larger window with a single tap. Alternatively, users can press the back button or home button which automatically triggered the PiP mode.

As per the report, the option to group video call is not available in the beta version. Also, the sound was only being transported through the earpiece with no accessibility to the loudspeaker. This could be fixed by turning off video then turning it back on, on both the devices that forced the loudspeaker on.

The testing is still in the works and may take a few weeks before Telegram officially releases it. However, it indicates that Telegram might soon release the feature and join the league of its competitors where video calling is concerned.