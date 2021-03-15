Telegram to roll out Clubhouse like audio-only feature on channels

Highlights Clubhouse is an audio-chatting social networking app that lets users be a part of a discussion.

Telegram is soon likely to add this voice chat channel letting Telegram group chat support large conversations, according to a report.

Instagram, Facebook and Twitter are also working on rolling out a similar feature.

It takes one popular feature (or more) on a platform, to pave the way for the rest to follow and develop similar ones. This happened with Snapchat stories, which paved the way for Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp stories. TikTok's vertical format videos led to the rollout of Instagram Reels and YouTube's short videos. Now, the most-popular audio-only app Clubhouse has inspired Instagram, Telegram and Twitter to roll out their own version of the audio-only feature.

Clubhouse is an audio-chatting social networking app that lets users be a part of a discussion. They can join a room to listen to others speaking. As of now, iPhone users can download the Clubhouse app, which is where they can become a part of the conversation, given that they have an invite to join.

Now, according to an online report, Telegram is looking to add audio calling features to channels. Any channel on Telegram can add up to 2,00,000 people at a time. Last year, around this time, Telegram had added a discussion button to channels. Now, it is likely taking this discussion to the next level by rolling out calling feature on channels. This feature will transform any channel into an audio-chat room giving way to audio discussions. Reports speculate that Telegram will also have strict moderations in group chat discussions as in Clubhouse. Telegram is soon likely to add this voice chat channel letting Telegram group chat support large conversations, according to WaBetaInfo.

And Telegram is bringing voice chats for channels now.

Clubhouse is everywhere https://t.co/u5cSB6VSCypic.twitter.com/WspFNlZI11  WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 13, 2021

Meanwhile, Instagram and Facebook are also working on a Clubhouse-like feature. Alessandro Paluzzi, a reverse engineer in screenshots has revealed that Instagram is soon going to introduce the ability to host voice-based discussions and debates on the app, similar to Clubhouse. Paluzzi has shared screenshots of the upcoming feature on Twitter using which users will be able to start audio conversations.

The screenshots revealed that users will have to tap on the microphone icon placed on the top right corner in the video option. A Facebook spokesperson told the NYT that the company has asked its product team to create an app similar to Clubhouse which is in its early stages of development. Twitter has also started rolling out Spaces, which allows users to hold audio discussions that are host-moderated.