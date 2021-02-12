There are over 100 million Apple Watch users globally, says analyst

Highlights An analyst predicts that with this growth trajectory Apple Watch can surpass Mac installed base by 2022.

First Apple Watch was launched in 2015.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE were launched last year.

When Apple last year unveiled the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE ahead of the iPhone 12 range, the company subtly hinted its aggressive approach towards the smartwatch segment. If statistics compiled by analyst Neil Cybart is to be believed, then the Apple Watch is now worn on over 100 million wrists.

According to the analyst, Apple Watch took less than six years to cross the 100 million milestone, and this shows how incredible journey it has been for the company. Some of the data points revealed by the analyst claim that 30 million new users started using an Apple Watch in 2020, which was way more than the users in 2015, 2016, and 2017 combined.

The analyst in a research published on Above Avalon website has explained Apple Watch's trajectory since 2015. As per the data, there were around 10 million Apple Watch users in 2015, which was the first year of the product. Next year, the number went up to 18 million users and 32 million in 2017. The Apple Watch touched a user base of 50 million in 2018, and it reached 72 by 2019. As already mentioned, 2020 was a massive year for the Apple Watch as it reached 102 million users, according to the data shared by analyst Neil Cybart.

The analyst also shared a data point that showed the Apple Watch adoption as a percentage of the iPhone installed base. As many of you may already be aware that Apple Watch works with an iPhone and the data shows a rise from 3 per cent in 2015 to 10 per cent in 2020 which represents the per cent of iPhone installed base with iPhone 5 and above.

The data also revealed that the US market continues to be a strong one for Apple Watch with maximum adoption. The analyst claims that by the end of 2020, roughly 30 per cent of iPhone users in the US, owned an Apple Watch. The analyst predicts that with this installed base, the Apple Watch may surpass Mac by 2022.