These Airtel prepaid plans come with life insurance covers: Here's why you should get them

Highlights Airtel offers life insurance cover Rs 2 Lakhs with Rs 179 plan

The Rs 249 plan offers insurance cover worth Rs 4 Lakhs

The Rs 349 comes with free subscription Amazon Prime video

Airtel has always been at the top of their game especially when it comes to prepaid plans. They have gotten very aggressive with the plans and have something new to offer every other day. Since the price hike in December, the telecom giants including Airtel had altered a lot of existing plans, discontinued some. However, there is something that only Airtel offers and no other telecom brand has implemented it-the life insurance cover. In as low as 179, you can avail a life insurance cover worth Rs 2 lakhs. This cannot get better!

Here we will focus on Airtel prepaid plans that offer life insurance cover, free subscription to Amazon Prime and many more.

The Airtel Rs 179 prepaid plan offers a total of 2GB internet data, unlimited calling without any FUP limit along with 300 SMSes. The pack is valid for 28 days from the date of recharge. Although it offers the same benefits as the Rs 149 plan, the Rs 179 plan comes with a life insurance cover worth Rs 2 Lakhs. There cannot be a better way to secure your and your families future than this. The life insurance scheme is only valid for people aged 18-54 and it doesn't require any paperwork.

Once you have opted for this plan, the policy certificate will be delivered to you digitally and a hard copy can be accessed digitally.

Airtel has another plan that comes with a life insurance cover and that is Rs 249 prepaid plan. The plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day but what separates this plan from other plans is that it comes with a life insurance cover worth Rs 4 Lakhs from HDFC Life insurance.

Vodafone also has the same prepaid plan costing Rs 249 and provides the same benefits but doesn't come with a life insurance cover paired with it. The plan by Airtel not only provides a life insurance cover it is also extremely useful for avid internet users. While the Rs 179 prepaid plan, doesn't offer great internet benefits for extensive internet users.

Another unmissable prepaid plan by Airtel is the Rs 349 plan. It doesn't come with any life insurance benefits but provides a free subscription to Amazon Prime worth Rs 999. The plan offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to all networks and 100SMSes per day and has a validity of 28 days.