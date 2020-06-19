These Jio prepaid plans offer 84GB per month: Everything you need to know

Highlights Reliance Jio recently unveiled a new prepaid pack costing Rs 401 to take on Airtel.

It is tough being home for so long and even tougher when you don't have a good internet connection. Jio has been trying to fix the woes of people stuck at home due to coronavirus ever since the lockdown was announced. The company came up with many prepaid plans that were specially designed for people who are working from home.

Recently, Jio introduced a series of add-on prepaid plans that also come with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It is no secret that Jio offers some of the best-prepaid plans at affordable rates and has good speed. In today's article, we would focus on the Jio prepaid plans that offer as much as 84GB per month. These plans can be extremely useful for aggressive users, you can also browse videos and movies. The 3GB data per day will be more than sufficient for you.

Reliance Jio recently unveiled a new prepaid pack costing Rs 401 to take on Airtel. Although the price in same, Jio offers way more benefits than the Airtel prepaid plan costing the same. The prepaid plan ships with 3GB high speed data per day and an additional data of 6GB.The s 401 prepaid plan by Jio also ships with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes, and 100 SMS per day. The prepaid plan also comes along with a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The Rs 401 prepaid plan has a validity of 28 days. The Airtel plan also provides free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar but it doesn't offer great data benefits.

 Jio has another prepaid plan in this segment which is a quarterly one. The prepaid plan is priced at Rs 999. The plan ships with 3GB data per day and a total of 252GB data considering it has a validity of 84 days. Apart from this, the plan ships with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also provides a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

 The next in line is the cheapest and the first Jio prepaid plan to offer 3GB data per day. The plan is priced at Rs 349 and offers 3GB Internet data per day and a total of 84GB data per month considering it has a validity of 28 days. The plan also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes and 100 SMS per day. It also ships with complimentary subscription to Jio apps.