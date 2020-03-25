These plans by Jio, Vodafone and Airtel offer 2GB data per day under Rs 1000

The telecom giants Vodafone, Airtel and Reliance Jio have come up with some great set of internet plans that surprisingly don't cost a fortune. Although there was a price hike in December, it didn't really affect the subscribers as the companies Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have constantly modified their plans and also introduced some new plans. In the current scenario when the entire nation is under lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, telecom giant Reliance Jio has introduced a special prepaid plan solely designed for people who are working from home.

Although Vodafone and Airtel have not introduced any dedicated plan as such, there are a host of plans to choose from in all the three service providers. In this article, we would focus on some of the plans that offer 2GB data per day but are priced under Rs 1000. So check out the plans here.

Vodafone

Vodafone has many plans under Rs 1000 just like Airtel and Jio but we are focusing on plans offering 2GB data per day. So Vodafone has three such plans that offer the above-mentioned internet benefit and the plans are Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 data packs. The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB data and also provides 100 SMSes per day, unlimited calling facility to all networks and a free subscription to Vodafone play and streaming app Zee5. The plan has a validity of 28 days. Similarly, the Rs 449 plan has pretty much the same things to offer but it has a validity of 56 days. Whereas Rs 699 plan too offers sam data and calling benefits but is valid for 84 days. All the plans are inclusive of a free subscription to Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

Airtel

Airtel has come with some great prepaid plans of late. Some of them even offer a life insurance cover at a surprisingly low rates. It is also important to note that Airtel has kept the prices of their prepaid plans relatively low.

Now coming to the 2GB per day data packs, Airtel also has three postpaid plans offering the data benefits such as Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 449. The Rs 298 plan offers 100 SMS per day and 2GB data and it is valid for 28 days.

The Rs 349 plan too provides 2GB data per day along with unlimited calls and 100 SMSes per day. Similarly, Rs 449 plan offers the same benefit as the above-mentioned plans but has a validity of 56 days and Rs 698 plan goes on for 84 days.

Reliance Jio

When it comes to affordable prepaid plans, Jio has some of the best ones to offer. Jio presently has three plans that offer 2GB data per day such as Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 549. The Rs 249 is considered the cheapest plan amongst all the plans. Other than offering 2GB data per day, it also comes along with Jio-to-Jio calling and a free subscription to Jio apps. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Similarly, the Rs 444 plan has the same data benefits to offer, Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 2,000 minutes but is valid for 56 days. The Rs 599 plan provides same data benefits and has a validity of 84 days and it also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes