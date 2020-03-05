These plans by Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel will help you save money: Here's how

Highlights Airtel has four plans offering 2GB data such as Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 449 and Rs 698 plans.

Vodafone has three plans offering 2GB data such as Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 plans

Jio too has three plans offering 2GB data such as such as Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 549

The telecom giants Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have a host of prepaid plans to choose from. Everything depends on the needs of the user whether he wants a plan with great internet benefits or is just happy with the unlimited calling benefits. However, there some great all-rounder plans that offer all the benefits bundled into one. At the same time, these all-rounder packs also help you save a lot of money because you don't have to make any separate recharges because you get everything into.

In our article, we will primarily focus on packs that offer as much as 2GB data per day along with unlimited calling benefits. The 2GB data per day packs will allow users to browse interrupted internet on your phones, you can also watch shows on your phone without having to worry about the data pack.

Airtel

Airtel has an interesting lineup of prepaid plans offering 2GB data per day such as Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 449 and Rs 698 plans. The Rs 349 plan has in store 2GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100SMSes per day. It is valid for 28 days. While the Rs 449 has similar things to offer but the validity is a little more with 56 days and Rs 698 plan has a validity of 84 days.

Vodafone

Vodafone has quite a lot of plans offering 2GB data per day such as the Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699 plans. The Rs 299 brings along 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited calling and a free subscription to the streaming apps such as Vodafone play and streaming app Zee5. The plan is valid for 28 days. The Rs 449 plan has similar things to offer but it is valid for 56 days while the Rs 699 plan with similar benefits has a validity of 84 days.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has some of the cheapest plans offering 2GB data per day such as Rs 249, Rs 444 and Rs 549. The Rs 249 is probably the most pocket-friendly one among the three. The plan comes along with 2GB data per day, unlimited Jio-to-Jio calling and a free subscription to Jio apps. The plan is valid for 28 days. The Rs 444 plan comes with Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 2,000 minutes but it is valid for only 56 days while the Rs 599 plan is valid for 84 days. It also offers Jio to Jio Unlimited, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 3,000 minutes