These prepaid plans by Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Rs 300 are best for your pocket

All the three telecom companies Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have gotten very competitive with their prepaid plans. The price hike in December cost them a lot of customers but ever since then, they have tried to design their prepaid plans in the best way possible. Although there are not a lot of options to choose from for the postpaid users, the prepaid users, on the other hand, are spoilt for choice.

Nowadays, in something as low as Rs 199 you could get an all-rounder pack that provides the internet benefits as well as unlimited calling facility. In this article, we will focus on the all-rounder packs by Vodafone, Jio and Airtel under Rs 300.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio offers some of the cheapest data packs. In under 300 price tag, it has a plan that offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 199. It offers unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day but has a validity of 28 days along with a free subscription to Jio apps. It has another plan costing Rs 249 and offers 2GB data per day. It offers Jio to Jio Unlimited calling, Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1,000 minutes and offers 100smses per day,

Vodafone

The plan that costs Rs 199 in Reliance Jio is offered for Rs249 by Vodafone and Airtel. The plan offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls and 100SMSes per day. Vodafone also has another plan costing Rs 219, that offers 1GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits and 100SMSes per day.



Airtel

Airtel, on the other hand, has pretty similar plans to that of Vodafone. The plan that offers 1.5GB costs Rs 249, unlimited calling benefits and 100SMSes per day. Airtel has another plan that offers similar benefits like the Rs 249 plan but the price is slightly higher at Rs279. The plan comes with an insurance cover of Rs 4 Lakhs from HDFC Life Insurance. Airtel is the only telecom brand to provide an insurance cover with its prepaid plan. It also has an Rs179 that offers 2Lakh insurance cover.