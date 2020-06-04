These Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone plans offer upto730GB per year

The telecom brands Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have come up with a plethora of new prepaid plans for their subscribers. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, the telcos altered many existing plans and also introduced some specific plans for work from home.

Reliance Jio announced a yearly plan recently followed by Airtel whereas Vodafone still has its old yearly plan active. The long-term plans are efficient in many ways, it helps you save money, saves you from recharging your number every month. So let's have a look at some of the yearly prepaid plans by Vodafone, Airtel, and Jio, which offers as much as 730GB per year.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio had announced a yearly plan priced at Rs 2399 a few weeks ago. The plan ships with 2GB high-speed data per day along with Jio to Jio Unlimited calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes. The plan also provides 100SMSes per day and a complimentary subscription to Jio Apps. The yearly plan by Jio has a validity of 365 days. So the total data that this plan offers per year is 730GB.

Not just Rs 2399, Jio also has another yearly plan costing Rs 2121. The pack ships with 1.5GB data per day and includes Jio to Jio Unlimited calling and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12,000 minutes. It also offers 100SMS per day and has a validity of 336 days. The prepaid plan offers a complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel

Days after Jio launched a new yearly prepaid plan, Airtel followed suit and announced its new yearly prepaid plan priced at Rs 2498. The Rs. 2,498 plan ships with 2GB internet data per day, 100SMS, and unlimited calling to all networks. The plan has a validity of 365 days.

Airtel yearly plan also comes along with a free subscription to ZEE5 Premium, Airtel Xstream, and Wynk Music. The Airtel plan costs a bit more than the Jio prepaid plan but offers unlimited calling and there is no limit on it. In terms of data, they offer 730GB per year.

Vodafone

Vodafone didn't announce any yearly prepaid of late and it is still continuing with its existing prepaid plan costing Rs 2399. The plan provides 1.5GB data per day and is valid for 365 days. This also comes along with unlimited calling to all networks and 100SMS per day. The Vodafone yearly prepaid plan also offers a complimentary subscription to streaming apps Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 worth Rs 999. Vodafone offers a little less data than its two counterparts.