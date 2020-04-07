These Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel prepaid plans offer 84GB data per month: Check them out

Highlights Vodafone has one dedicated plan costing Rs 398 that offers 100SMSes per day along with 3GB data per day.

India is currently under a 21-day lockdown due to which a majority of working professionals have been directed to work from home. While working from home can be fun, there are a lot of other factors that can disrupt your work and a poor internet connection is among one of them. So the telecom giants Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel have some well-designed plans that can make working from home a seamless affair even if your net conks off.

In this article, we would focus on plans that offer up to 84GB data per month. This means that the users will get to use 3GB data per day and even for extensive internet users this is quite a lot. So check out what Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone has to offer

Vodafone

Vodafone of late had introduced too many prepaid plans and even doubled the benefits for some prepaid plans. As long as the 84GB per month plan is concerned, Vodafone has one dedicated plan costing Rs 398 that offers 100SMSes per day along with 3GB data per day. The plan provides unlimited calling benefits and it is valid only for 28 days. However, Vodafone recently introduced a double data benefits scheme under which three Vodafone prepaid packs now offer 3GB data per day. The plans Rs 249, Rs 399 and Rs 599 initially offered 1.5GB data. The double data benefit plan is valid only for a limited period of time.

Reliance Jio

Just like Vodafone, Jio too has only one dedicated prepaid plan that offers 3GB data every day which means 84GB data per month. The plan is priced at Rs 349 and has a validity of 28 days only. It provides unlimited calling and 100 SMSes per day. Jio is known for its affordable price tag and a good network, so in case your wifi connection at home acts up, you should totally rely on Jio to provide you better internet connection to carry your work forward.

Airtel

Airtel too has just one prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day costs the same as the Vodafone prepaid plan offering Rs 3GB data. The plan can be bought for Rs 398 and it offers 100SMSes, unlimited calling benefits and has a validity of Rs 28 days.