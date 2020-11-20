This Android phone ties with Apple iPhone 12 Pro in DxOMark selfie score

Highlights DxOMark has given the iPhone 12 Pro selfie camera a rating of 98.

This is the same score that Asus Zenfone 6 got from DxOMark.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 12MP selfie camera with Smart HDR.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro may be the best and mightiest iPhone model to date, but there is one Android phone that goes side by side, at least in the selfie quality evaluated by DxOMark. Both iPhone 12 Pro and Asus Zenfone 6 have tied for the same spot by scoring 98 points for how good selfies they can click. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP camera for selfies while the Zenfone 6 uses the motorised flip cameras housing 48MP and 13MP dual sensors.

According to DxOMark, the iPhone 12 Pro Max scored 101 points and 93 points for photos and videos categories, respectively but the overall score for the front-facing camera is 98. This is the same that Asus Zenfone 6 has scored for its camera. Since the Asus Zenfone 6 uses the same set of cameras for both front and back sides, this score is valid for both and less than what the iPhone 12 Pro rear cameras have scored on DxOMark.

In its review, DxOMark has noted that the photos taken using the 12MP camera on the iPhone 12 Pro have accurate exposure on faces while the skin tone is on point, thanks to the advanced technology that the sensor is now equipped with. The images clicked in bright to regular indoor lighting conditions turn out highly detailed wherein each element of the subject is amply visible. There is controlled noise in these photos as long as the lighting conditions are favourable.

Moreover, the iPhone 12 Pro camera can produce an accurate depth in portrait mode, thanks to the additional sensor guiding the camera to map out outlines of the subject. But despite this level of bokeh, there is some noise in the background. The white balance and high dynamic range on these photos occasionally deviate from the optimum path but the results are impressive. The exposure suffers when a flashlight is used. But the biggest drawback is the fixed focus the camera comes with, allowing blurriness to make its way to some distant subjects.

DxOMark has noted that the videos on the iPhone 12 Pro retain accurate white balance and a wide dynamic range. But sometimes, the camera notices and retains some residual motion effects, artefacts when moving, along with some level of noise under low light conditions.

The iPhone 12 Pro is one of the most advanced phones out there and its selfie camera is a lot better than most premium flagships, but it ties with Asus Zenfone 6 as far as the DxOMark ratings are concerned. This, in real-world, means that the iPhone 12 Pro can click some really great photos that you will love despite having some nominal demands for the price you pay. The iPhone 12 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,900 in India.