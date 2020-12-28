This bot will judge your playlist on Spotify and roast you for awful taste in music

Highlights How Bad Is Your Spotify is mercilessly trolling people for their music taste.

You might have roasted or grilled for your taste in music by your friends and family but never were you roasted brutally by a bot before this. Do not believe us? An all-new artificial intelligence bot "How Bad Is Your Spotify" is mercilessly trolling people for their music taste. The bot is snobbish, brutal, and thinks very highly of itself. So if you thought you have got the best playlist ever on Spotify, you will be in for a rude shock.

The bot, which is named, "How Bad Is Your Spotify" has been created by The Pudding, a digital culture site. It might seem funny but the sole idea behind creating the bot was to make fun of your Spotify playlist. The bot was trained to be snobby by creators Mike Lacher and Matt Daniels.

So in order to test the bot, go to the pudding.cool. You will be welcomed with a message that reads, "Hi, I'm an A.I. trained to evaluate musical taste. To get started, I'll need to see your Spotify. I'm just gonna look at what you listen to. I won't post or change anything". Below the message, you will see a "Find Out" message. Click on the button and enter your Spotify credentials. The bot will access your playlist and treat you with some nice answers.

Once the bot starts accessing your playlist, it will start commenting on your taste. The bot will say things like, "You have been listening to the Beatles a lot, are you okay?" At the end of the analysis, the bot will tell you how bad or basic your taste is.

Talking about the bot, one of the creators Mike Lacher, said, "We wanted to make something similar to Spotify Wrapped, but instead of celebrating your music, it would insult it. For us personally, we knew that the stuff we stream privately is often embarrassing, so we thought it would be funny to make a bot that would look through all that stuff and judge you. We wanted it to feel like a judgemental friend or a snobby record store clerk."

As per the security policies, the website does not save any of your Spotify data. "When you log-in with Spotify, it creates a special, one-time code to read your top songs and tracks, as well as recent playlists. That access goes away until you come back. To remove ties between your Spotify account and this project, click remove access for "Bad Music" on Spotify's 3rd Party app page," the website read.



